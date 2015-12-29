ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.5 224 reviews

Laughing Buddha

Cannabinoids

CalmingEnergizing

Laughing Buddha

Laughing Buddha is an award-winning sativa (2003 High Times Cannabis Cup) from Barney's Farm that grows fast and tall. An earthy cross between Thai and Jamaican strains with a sweet, fruity smell that is broken up by hints of spice and provides a rich pungent smoke that will leave consumers feeling happy, upbeat, and will leave them giggling even when battling depressionThe oversized colas often need pruning and extra support, but the added work pays off come harvest time when full, frosty buds cover almost the entire plant.

Effects

Happy 66%
Uplifted 58%
Euphoric 50%
Energetic 49%
Giggly 49%
Depression 33%
Stress 33%
Anxiety 26%
Fatigue 14%
Pain 12%
Dry mouth 19%
Dry eyes 12%
Dizzy 5%
Paranoid 5%
Anxious 4%

Lineage

First strain parent
Jamaican
parent
Second strain parent
Thai
parent
Strain
Laughing Buddha

Grow info

sativa
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

