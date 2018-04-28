Laughing Gas by TKO Reserve is a fuel-forward cross of Sour Diesel and Cherry Pie. This pungent pair creates a strain that emits a powerful fuel aroma intermixed with notes of grass, pine, and a distant sweetness. The dense, knobby buds offer consumers stimulating, happy, and creative effects that can help diminish depression and initiate activity.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
14
myopically1
datboi4201
CAFF-AZ
pythom3
oktulsa420
Find Laughing Gas nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Laughing Gas nearby.
Lineage
Products with Laughing Gas
Hang tight. We're looking for Laughing Gas nearby.