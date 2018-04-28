ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Laughing Gas by TKO Reserve is a fuel-forward cross of Sour Diesel and Cherry Pie. This pungent pair creates a strain that emits a powerful fuel aroma intermixed with notes of  grass, pine, and a distant sweetness. The dense, knobby buds offer consumers stimulating, happy, and creative effects that can help diminish depression and initiate activity.   

Reviews

Avatar for myopically1
Member since 2017
when I got this I had not smoked for two days. Upon arrival at home I commenced in partaking of a seemingly interesting strain. When I first smoked I think I smoked a little too much and had a blast of mild paranoia. I had to call a friend to talk me down a little and once I was feeling OK. I wanted...
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for datboi4201
Member since 2016
very good . did not find energetic at all i must have picked up a indica dominant
EuphoricGigglyRelaxedSleepyTalkative
Avatar for CAFF-AZ
Member since 2019
This strain could save your marriage! I am a 44-year old married woman of 3 boys. This strain had my private parts feeling pretty amazing. I have only consumed via a vape pen so I don't know if flower or edibles would have the same effect. I get a pleasant excited feeling within 10 minutes of vapin...
ArousedEuphoricHungryRelaxedTingly
Avatar for pythom3
Member since 2015
Made me feel more at peace and happy. Mine also seemed more to lean towards indica but not sleepy. Great for stress instantly. I think with a few friends it would hold up to the laughing part.
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for oktulsa420
Member since 2017
This strain will delight you from the time you open the jar to smell this delicious herb. Think 60's and 70's hippies and bikers, herbal, grassy, diesel and undertones of cherry. One of my favorite strains.
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Lineage

Cherry Pie
Sour Diesel
Laughing Gas

