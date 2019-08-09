ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Coming from Bodhi Seeds, Lazy Lightning crosses Headband Loompa and ‘88 G13 x Hashplant. Lazy Lightning offers an earthy and hashy aroma that’s interspersed with notes of lemon and lime. The high comes on quick with a soothing and relaxing feeling that blankets the body. This strain is recommended as a great after-dinner smoke, though you might be back to the refrigerator soon.

Avatar for Joker850x
Member since 2018
Okay I have to put this in my tier of new favorite hybrid. I like my hybrids more indica dominant and this one pack a punch for me. So first hit from a OG Chillum and slow creep toward my eyes, second hit pure euphoria throughout my entire body, and hit three just put me into neverland. Gave me a re...
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Ty_Two_High
Member since 2019
Picked up some lazy lighting from RISE this stuffs no joke 3 hits you're already feeling the euphoria, half a blunt later tapping it out eating snacks I’m kicking back relaxed watching cops til I pass out. Overall this might be my new favorite indica hybrid.
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Doorstat
Member since 2019
Taste light Sprite, pretty dominant indica hybrid. dense & fat nugs from Rise! quality medicine for sure
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Supreme_Shade
Member since 2020
Lazy Lightning will truly make you feel good, lazy, and shockingly happy lol!
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Jakefr0mFLstat3_farm
Member since 2019
One of Florida's finest strain, not a creeper..it hits you right away!!Euphoria followed by relaxation and deep thoughts. Helped with my anxiety, back pain and sciatica. I use it throughout the day. smell is earthy and the hits are hard. not for beginners!
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricRelaxedTingly
