Sativa

4.9 15 reviews

Legend of Nigeria

Legend of Nigeria

Legend of Nigeria by Swamp Boys Seeds is a cross of SBS’s clone-only Legend OG and its own beloved Nigerian strain. This sativa-dominant hybrid sprouts medium-sized plants that need space to stretch and flower. Legend of Nigeria produces dense buds that gives off a potent blueberry and fuel aroma that is just as rich on the palate. This strain produces a larger-than-average yield with proper vegetative staging and training, and has an approximate 63-day flowering time. 

Reviews

15

Lineage

Strain parent
Legend OG
parent
Strain
Legend of Nigeria

