Legend of Nigeria by Swamp Boys Seeds is a cross of SBS’s clone-only Legend OG and its own beloved Nigerian strain. This sativa-dominant hybrid sprouts medium-sized plants that need space to stretch and flower. Legend of Nigeria produces dense buds that gives off a potent blueberry and fuel aroma that is just as rich on the palate. This strain produces a larger-than-average yield with proper vegetative staging and training, and has an approximate 63-day flowering time.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
15
Find Legend of Nigeria nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Legend of Nigeria nearby.
Lineage
Products with Legend of Nigeria
Hang tight. We're looking for Legend of Nigeria nearby.