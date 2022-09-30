Lemon Cane
Lemon Cane effects are mostly energizing.
Lemon Cane potency is lower THC than average.
Lemon Cane is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Lemon Cane - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 16% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
