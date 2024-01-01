HybridTHC 28%CBD 1%

Lemon Cherry Cookies Auto

Lemon Cherry Cookies Auto is a hybrid autoflowering strain bred by Fast Buds. This is a potent, delectable strain that tastes just like lemon, cherry, and sweet dough, rendered in bright purple buds. Lemon Cherry Cookies Auto offers relaxing effects with a focusing, cerebral twist; plants are ideally suited to cooler temperatures with consistent airflow. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Cherry Cookies Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Lemon Cherry Cookies Auto

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Lemon Cherry Cookies Auto products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Lemon Cherry Cookies Auto near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Lemon Cherry Cookies Auto strain reviews33

Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight