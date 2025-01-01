Lemon Cherry Gelato Runtz
aka LCG Runtz
HybridTHC 32%CBD —
stock photo similar to Lemon Cherry Gelato Runtz
Lemon Cherry Gelato Runtz
LCG
Hybrid
Lemon Cherry Gelato Runtz potency is higher THC than average.
Lemon Cherry Gelato Runtz is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Tiki Madman from a genetic cross of Lemon Cherry Gelato x Forbidden Runtz. This pungent strain explodes with tropical, tree-fruit aromas, including cherry, citrus, and sugary cream; its unique terpene blend includes farnesene. Lemon Cherry Gelato Runtz has joyful and arousing effects, ideal for a night of intimacy or socialization. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Cherry Gelato Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
