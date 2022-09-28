Forbidden Runtz
Forbidden Runtz effects are mostly calming.
Forbidden Runtz potency is higher THC than average.
Forbidden Runtz is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, sleepy, and aroused. Forbidden Runtz has 20% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Forbidden Runtz, before let us know! Leave a review.
Forbidden Runtz sensations
Forbidden Runtz helps with
- 23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 7% of people say it helps with Pain
- 7% of people say it helps with Arthritis
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
