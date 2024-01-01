stock photo similar to Lemon Citron
HybridTHC 16%CBD

Lemon Citron

Lemon Citron is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemon Tree and Geist OG. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Lemon Citron is 16% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Humboldt Seeds, the average price of Lemon Citron typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Lemon Citron’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Citron, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


