4 195 reviews

Lemon Drop is a mellow, fluffy bud that provides a pleasant, giggly sensation. This strain tends to provide a more euphoric, focused experience, though some phenotypes produce a stronger body feeling that is relaxing yet not overpowering. Fittingly, Lemon Drop has a lemony, clean taste that is reminiscent of the candy of the same name.

144 people reported 994 effects
Happy 53%
Relaxed 45%
Euphoric 43%
Uplifted 42%
Energetic 34%
Stress 38%
Anxiety 31%
Depression 27%
Pain 19%
ADD/ADHD 14%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 14%
Dizzy 6%
Anxious 4%
Headache 2%

