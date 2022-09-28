Lemon Grenades
Lemon Grenades effects are mostly calming.
Lemon Grenades potency is higher THC than average.
Lemon Grenades is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel tingly, happy, and sleepy. Lemon Grenades has 18% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Lemon Grenades, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy Lemon Grenades weed near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Lemon Grenades sensations
Lemon Grenades helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Lemon Grenades products near you
Similar to Lemon Grenades near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—