  Lemon Kush Headband
Hybrid

4.9 8 reviews

Lemon Kush Headband

Citrus
Peppery
Pine

Lemon Kush Headband
Crossing Super Bud, Headband, and OG Original, Lemon Kush Headband from Humboldt Seed Organization produces dense light green buds that are surrounded in reddish purple leaves. Its zesty aroma has notes of citrus and the flavor is a bit sour with hints of ripe fruit. The high will have you feeling great throughout the day, making Lemon Kush Headband a great option for experienced consumers. 

Good citrusy aroma fills the air when I smoke this beautiful lemony flower in a joint. It definitely has that “headband” high where it kinda stimulates your head and you want to focus like clean the house or read a book. Definitely good for a Sunday morning. Will smoke again for sure.
i have it in a dab cart. perfect
Definitely hits you and the citrusy aroma adds to the happy, relaxed, focused feel. Soon, an inspired chef pulls off another dinner, mundane tasks become interesting projects. Then relaxing enough to read a book. A mood lifter.
Mood Lifter
The aroma genuinely mouth watering. smells of lemon and pine/hops. The taste is not as strong as the smell but still very good having citrus, peppery, piney, and floral notes. Helps alot with my anxiety and just gives a general sense of wellbeing. effects creep in slow newer users may want to take ...
Most popular in