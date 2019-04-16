- Citrus
- Peppery
- Pine
Crossing Super Bud, Headband, and OG Original, Lemon Kush Headband from Humboldt Seed Organization produces dense light green buds that are surrounded in reddish purple leaves. Its zesty aroma has notes of citrus and the flavor is a bit sour with hints of ripe fruit. The high will have you feeling great throughout the day, making Lemon Kush Headband a great option for experienced consumers.
