HybridTHC 25%CBD

Lemon Pie Auto

Lemon Pie Auto is a hybrid autoflowering strain bred by Fast Buds. This strain has taken years of breeding to perfect its Lemonhead-like mix of sweet and sour terps. Lemon Pie Auto flowers at a rapid pace both indoors and outdoors, often under 60 days; compact plants yield around 550gr/m2 with relatively low maintenance and impressive pest resistance. Lemon Pie Auto blends flavors of skunk, citrus, pine, and sugar sweetness, and high resin production makes it ideal for extracts. Expect balanced effects with a creeping sedation. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Pie Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

