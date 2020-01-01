ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Lemon Prevention
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Lemon Prevention
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

Write a review

Lemon Prevention

Lemon Prevention

Bred by Prevention Gardens, Lemon Prevention crosses Lemon Kush, Romulan, Blueberry, and Pre-98 Bubba Kush to create a citrus-charged hybrid. Buds grow into frosty colas with ight green and magenta coloring. Flavors have lemon, floral, and earthy notes, while the high is sleepy and relaxing, but also euphoric. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review

Find Lemon Prevention nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Lemon Prevention nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Romulan
parent
Strain
Lemon Prevention

Products with Lemon Prevention

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Lemon Prevention nearby.