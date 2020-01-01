Bred by Prevention Gardens, Lemon Prevention crosses Lemon Kush, Romulan, Blueberry, and Pre-98 Bubba Kush to create a citrus-charged hybrid. Buds grow into frosty colas with ight green and magenta coloring. Flavors have lemon, floral, and earthy notes, while the high is sleepy and relaxing, but also euphoric.
