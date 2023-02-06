Lemon Shortbread reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lemon Shortbread.
Lemon Shortbread strain effects
Lemon Shortbread strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Lemon Shortbread reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
Buy strains with similar effects to Lemon Shortbread
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in