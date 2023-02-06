Lemon Shortbread effects are mostly energizing.
Lemon Shortbread potency is higher THC than average.
Lemon Shortbread is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel tingly, talkative, and uplifted. Lemon Shortbread has 16% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Lemon Shortbread, before let us know! Leave a review.
- 40% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
