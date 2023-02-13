Lemon Sorbet #1 effects are mostly energizing.
Lemon Sorbet #1 potency is higher THC than average.
Lemon Sorbet #1 is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel giggly, talkative, and uplifted. Lemon Sorbet #1 has 22% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Lemon Sorbet #1, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Lemon Sorbet #1
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Lemon Sorbet #1 strain effects
Lemon Sorbet #1 strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Arthritis
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Lemon Sorbet #1 products near you
Similar to Lemon Sorbet #1 near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—