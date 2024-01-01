stock photo similar to Lemon Sugar Kush
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Lemon Sugar Kush
write a review
Lemon Sugar Kush is a cannabis strain from breeder Rebel Grown. Vermont and California-based Rebel Grown is known for winning Emerald Cups with his Double OG Chem work, with roots in OG Kush and Chemdog. We’re still learning more about this strain so leave a review about how it feels, looks, smells, tastes, and how it grows.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Lemon Sugar KushOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Lemon Sugar Kush products near you
Similar to Lemon Sugar Kush near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—