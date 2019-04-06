ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Lemon Thai Kush
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Lemon Thai Kush
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.5 4 reviews

Lemon Thai Kush

Lemon Thai Kush

Potent parents Haze and White Widow come together to create Humboldt Seed Organization’s Lemon Thai Kush, a hybrid offering a taste of history. It gets its high resin production from White Widow and complex flavors and aromas from Haze. Upon opening the bag, consumers will be greeted with citrus, cedar, and fresh floral notes while the exhale produces pine and pepper flavors. This strain is a great celebration of two old school favorites.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

4

Show all

Avatar for K1ngBud
Member since 2018
Just got some Lemon Thai Kush shatter from Monkey meds and it’s a pretty hard but smooth and tasty heavy-hitter. Been looking for this strain for a while and now I got it. Would recommend this to everyone especially people with an exotic taste.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Blondeymarie
Member since 2019
Decent relaxing strain. Only issue I run into is a spike in anxiety and nightmares. ☹️
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepy
write a review

Find Lemon Thai Kush nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Lemon Thai Kush nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Haze
parent
Second strain parent
White Widow
parent
Strain
Lemon Thai Kush

Products with Lemon Thai Kush

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Lemon Thai Kush nearby.

Most popular in