Crossing Lemon Kush Bx5 and Humboldt Gelato Bx3, Humboldt Seed Company bred Lemongrass, a high-performance cultivar with vigorous growth patterns and high yields. Lemongrass’ terpenes gush a tart lemon flavor that is backed with a gassy fuel taste and notes of vanilla. The lime green buds come drenched in trichomes and the uplifting high will make you get up and get out.

Lineage

First strain parent
Lemon Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Gelato
parent
Strain
Lemongrass

