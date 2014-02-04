ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Lethal Purple
Hybrid

3.6 7 reviews

Lethal Purple

Lethal Purple

Lethal Purple is a vibrantly colored indica-dominant hybrid first bred by Great White North Seeds in Canada. Once ripe, this floral-scented strain darkens to a deep purple color, flecked with lavender pastels. Sativa genetics peek through Lethal Purple’s heavy indica sensations and allow mental clarity and functionality in spite of its potent full-body effects.

Reviews

7

StefanoG
Member since 2014
A very dense flower, has a fruity aroma and flavor. Downside is that it could be harsh for beginners or even everyday consumers. The high is very strong and you feel it right away, lasts about a good 2h to 3h. Overall very interesting flower to play with.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryTalkative
Voidsurfer
Member since 2012
This had a very deep pine, fruity flavour with very quick upswing. I would say it is a 6 out of 10 for smoothness, but definitely an enjoyable smoke to play with. Exhaling through the nose gives nice deep aromas and kickstarts your high quickly with this weed, peaking very shortly after first h...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocused
patrickbasler@snet.net
Member since 2010
This bud left me very disappointed. The high wasnt very good at all. I would not recommend this bud.
Reported
feelings
Talkative
samsung
Member since 2013
Reported
feelings
ArousedHappyHungrySleepy
Photos

User uploaded image of Lethal Purple

Products with Lethal Purple

