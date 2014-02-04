Lethal Purple is a vibrantly colored indica-dominant hybrid first bred by Great White North Seeds in Canada. Once ripe, this floral-scented strain darkens to a deep purple color, flecked with lavender pastels. Sativa genetics peek through Lethal Purple’s heavy indica sensations and allow mental clarity and functionality in spite of its potent full-body effects.
