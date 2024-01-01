stock photo similar to Liquid Imagination
Hybrid

Liquid Imagination

Liquid Imagination is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blue Zkittlez and Jet Fuel Gelato. Liquid Imagination is named after its ability to spark creativity and enhance sensory perception. Liquid Imagination is 23-27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Liquid Imagination effects include feeling happy, relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Liquid Imagination when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Bred by Compound Genetics, Liquid Imagination features flavors like piney, musky and gassy. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Liquid Imagination typically ranges from $15-$25 per gram. Liquid Imagination may leave you feeling uplifted, inspired, and ready for anything. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Liquid Imagination, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Liquid Imagination strain effects

Reported by 2 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Creative

Liquid Imagination strain helps with

  • Depression
    50% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Seizures
    50% of people say it helps with Seizures
  • Stress
    50% of people say it helps with Stress

This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

