R-4, also known as Cindy’s Solution, is a CBD-dominant strain with exceptional therapeutic benefits. With a potent THC/CBD ratio, R-4 sits firmly in the medical category, catering to consumers seeking relief from muscle spasms, chronic physical pain, nausea, and a shortlist of other ailments dulled by high quantities of CBD. This strain smells of chocolate and earth intermixed with a gentle floral undertone. Enjoy R-4 at any time in the day as the psychoactive ingredients are kept to a minimum.