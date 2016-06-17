ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.6 14 reviews

Jelly Roll is a sweet treat crafted by Colorado Seed Inc. to show off their wonderful Jellyroll (God Bud x Grapefruit) crossed against their yield powerhouse, Gupta Kush. With delicious grape and anise aromas brought by the Jelly Roll #7, Jelly Roll emanates a rich odor that will fill the room. Use this indica for a long lasting, mid-level body high driven by a heady energy many would describe as meditative.  

14

Looks fire of course. Nice bright lime green buds covered in trichs. Has an awesome sweet taste to it that packs some serious flavor. A very nice relaxing stone. Something to kick back and watch a show to and slip slide away into mellow ZZzzzz's. Would def recommend
Lovely jelly roll. Username definitely checks out. Cakey-sativa rise and a fruity mellow indica kick in the rear. Upper cheerleader beginning followed by a cloudy bliss. Gawd what a hybrid! Immediate effect, and pow, pretty trippy. Psychedelic visuals, nice body high, great to just kick back and cra...
Anise! I'm not a fan so this was torture, but if you like the taste of black licorice you'll love this flower. Otherwise a very heavy sleepy Indica. Would be perfect for bedtime if I didn't feel the need to scrub my tongue of the taste...
Very beautiful strain. I bought some at The Telluride Bud Co. this strain is very bright green and extremely frosty. Not my favorite taste but flavor is accurately described. I will tell you this, very good strain for sleep trouble. This will get you through to a restful night. Wake up feeling refre...
This is the bed time special. Delicious taste, high is mellow AF, and you won't need much. if you come across it and you need something for sleep it's a sure go. pairs excellent with tobacco if that's your thing. in a piece wanna slow roast for sure, so as to savor the taste
God Bud
Grapefruit
