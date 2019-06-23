ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Created by Humboldt Seed Organization by crossing Blueberry with Sour Diesel #2, Sour Blueberry is a sativa-dominant hybrid with dense buds covered in orange hairs. The enticing aroma is accompanied by a taste of wild berries and citrus fruit, and the high is often described as cerebral and invigorating.

Avatar for lady_ampersand
Member since 2015
I’m a person who can’t intake straight Sativas or I feel like my heart will explode. I also have pretty bad anxiety as well as depression. So when I go to my dispensary, I usually always opt for a 2:1 CBD:THC strain like AC/DC. Gives me the perfect head high, but not too much to cause any negative e...
Avatar for Send2Reno
Member since 2019
Super heady energetic high. Mental: The kind of high where you feel you’re in two places at the same time. The kind of high where you get lost in deep thought only to realize you’ve been dancing the whole time. Physical: Slight tingle with weightless muscles. Good for fatigued or inflamed musc...
Avatar for Rebel82
Member since 2019
I have always been a fan of both strains separately, Sour Diesel being in my top 5. When I saw this strain at my dispensary I knew I had to try it and I’m not disappointed. Nice and heady and gives me the energy to get the job done. But very relaxing as well. Great for daytime.
Avatar for BlueHair138
Member since 2018
The first whif was a striking sour blue smell almost like a slushie.... mout watering! The smoke was smooth with a hammer blow of cerebral swirlings right in the front of my head, an invigorating calm that I welcome anytime!!!
Avatar for Emilyx92
Member since 2018
this has my heart on lock. i seriously love this stain. i look every so often tp see when they have it.
Lineage

First strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Sour Blueberry

