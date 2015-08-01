ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Jimi Hendrix
Hybrid

4.7 24 reviews

Jimi Hendrix

Jimi Hendrix

There are many genetic combinations that fall under the name Jimi Hendrix, but this southern Oregon hybrid descends from Jack Herer, Headband, and Black Cherry Soda. Led by its sativa genetics, Jimi Hendrix delivers a cerebrally focused jolt of euphoric energy that helps feed creativity and focus in low doses. In a show of its diverse terpene profile, Jimi Hendrix has a complex aroma that spans flavors from earthy pine to sweet lemon and citrus. 

Member since 2014
Probably the best strain I’ve had since moving to Oregon. Semi-fruity smell. Well-balanced high after 2 or 3 hits but any more than that you’ll be in a Purple Haze. Excellent for pain relief.
feelings
HappyTinglyUplifted
Member since 2016
Love love love this strain! As a big fan of headband I couldn't wait to try it, and I was not let down. This strain is euphoric and absolutely a little psychedelic. I laughed with my friends like we were in high school (we are in our thirties ;) It was an great finish to an evening out. Just a few ...
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyTalkative
Member since 2014
This strain is good for creativity if you're only going to take a hit or two, if you smoke more your head becomes too foggy to be productive.
feelings
CreativeUplifted
Member since 2015
This Jack Herer X Headband X Cherry Cola Mix is incredibly fruity. Its aroma has strong accents of Berry, Lemon, and a Pineapple, with a back-end of candy sweetness. For many this will be a fantastic evening strain, as it is definitely Indica-dominant. For me, this strain makes me active, energetic,...
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoric
Member since 2014
feelings
CreativeEnergeticTalkativeUplifted
Black Cherry Soda
Headband
Jimi Hendrix

New Strains Alert: Honey Bananas, Sin Valley OG, Jimi Hendrix, LA Chocolat, and More
