There are many genetic combinations that fall under the name Jimi Hendrix, but this southern Oregon hybrid descends from Jack Herer, Headband, and Black Cherry Soda. Led by its sativa genetics, Jimi Hendrix delivers a cerebrally focused jolt of euphoric energy that helps feed creativity and focus in low doses. In a show of its diverse terpene profile, Jimi Hendrix has a complex aroma that spans flavors from earthy pine to sweet lemon and citrus.
