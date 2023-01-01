Log Cabin
Log Cabin is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemon OGKB and Biker Kush. Log Cabin is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Log Cabin effects include uplifted, euphoric, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Log Cabin when dealing with symptoms associated with fatigue, mood swings, and inflammation. Bred by Phinest Cannabis for THC Design, Log Cabin features flavors like citrus, pine, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Log Cabin typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Log Cabin, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
