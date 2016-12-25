ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.9 12 reviews

Longbottom Leaf

Longbottom Leaf

Longbottom Leaf is the name of the pipe-weed the hobbits of Middle Earth would enjoy between meals. This sweet, slightly stimulating sativa-dominant hybrid is a mix of Jack’s Cleaner and SFV OG. Longbottom Leaf hits the head immediately, delivering lung expansion and a mental sizzle that settles into the body and leaves the consumer in state of alert tranquility. These latent OG elements make Longbottom Leaf an excellent functional option for patients seeking daytime relief from minor physical discomfort. The crystalline buds exhibit notes of citrus and celery, while the flavor is tart and musky.   

Lineage

Jack's Cleaner
Jack's Cleaner
parent
Second strain parent
SFV OG
parent
Strain
Longbottom Leaf

