Bred by Sunboldt Grown out of Humboldt County, Loopy Fruit is a cross of Willy’s Wonder and Blackberry Kush. Buds produce a scent of acacia flowers, while the inhale comes with a flavorful smoke that carries heavy notes of blackberries. Consumers expect to feel a mild body high complete with a reflective mood boost when smoking Loopy Fruit.
