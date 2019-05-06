ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

3.8 4 reviews

Loopy Fruit

Loopy Fruit

Bred by Sunboldt Grown out of Humboldt County, Loopy Fruit is a cross of Willy’s Wonder and Blackberry Kush. Buds produce a scent of acacia flowers, while the inhale comes with a flavorful smoke that carries heavy notes of blackberries. Consumers expect to feel a mild body high complete with a reflective mood boost when smoking Loopy Fruit.

Reviews

4

Avatar for Eyesofchaos
Member since 2019
On the nose, smells spicy, earthy like hash. Trichomes cover this beauty in it's entirety! Thick smoke very a very subtle sweet undertone. A MUST try for novice or connoisseur.
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for cosmiccoyote
Member since 2019
Such an amazing strain. Cerebral and spiritual high, but relaxed and mellow in the body. Perfect for an afternoon yoga class or a sunset hike.
feelings
CreativeHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Willy's Wonder
parent
Second strain parent
Blackberry Kush
parent
Strain
Loopy Fruit

