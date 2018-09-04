Loud Lemonade by Loud Seeds is a vigorous plant for growers looking to add the scent of lemon to their gardens. It is a cross of a Lemon Skunk mother and a ⅞ Sour father, and naturally reeks of tart lemons and pumped gas. This uplifting strain has a large stature and a generous yield, so plan accordingly. Loud Seed has since retired this strain, but from what we can tell, there are still seeds floating around, blessing gardens with voluminous aromas.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
Lineage
Products with Loud Lemonade
