  3. Luca Brasi x Sour Diesel
Hybrid

4.4 19 reviews

Luca Brasi x Sour Diesel

Luca Brasi x Sour Diesel

A strain bred with medical patients in mind, Luca Brasi x Sour Diesel is a sativa-dominant hybrid rich in CBD. Bred in Denver, Colorado by The Bank, this strain can snuff out pain and deliver a mild clear-headed high from its low THC content. The dense dark green buds will release aromas of lemon and diesel with skunky undertones.

Reviews

19

Lineage

Strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Luca Brasi x Sour Diesel

