A strain bred with medical patients in mind, Luca Brasi x Sour Diesel is a sativa-dominant hybrid rich in CBD. Bred in Denver, Colorado by The Bank, this strain can snuff out pain and deliver a mild clear-headed high from its low THC content. The dense dark green buds will release aromas of lemon and diesel with skunky undertones.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
19
Find Luca Brasi x Sour Diesel nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Luca Brasi x Sour Diesel nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Luca Brasi x Sour Diesel
Hang tight. We're looking for Luca Brasi x Sour Diesel nearby.