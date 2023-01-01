stock photo similar to MAC 7
HybridTHC 22%CBD

MAC 7

aka MAC #7, MAC Seven

MAC 7 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between MAC and an unknown strain. MAC 7 is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us MAC 7 effects include heady, uplifting, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose MAC 7 when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Cresco, MAC 7 features flavors like cinnamon, orange, and lavender. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of MAC 7 typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed MAC 7, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to MAC 7

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop MAC 7 products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to MAC 7 near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

MAC 7 strain reviews1

Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight