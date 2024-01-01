stock photo similar to MAC Melon
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 21%CBD

MAC Melon

MAC Melon is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between MAC and Melon OG. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. MAC Melon is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by The Apothecarium, the average price of MAC Melon typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about MAC Melon’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed MAC Melon, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to MAC Melon

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop MAC Melon products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to MAC Melon near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight