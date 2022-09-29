Macnanna
Macnanna effects are mostly calming.
Macnanna is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Macnanna - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Macnanna sensations
Macnanna helps with
- 23% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 15% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 15% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
