Made Of Honor
aka Maid Of Honor
Made Of Honor, also known as Maid Of Honor, is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Snow and Bad Girl. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Made Of Honor is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Twenty 20 Genetics, the average price of Made Of Honor typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Made Of Honor’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Made Of Honor, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Made Of HonorOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Made Of Honor products near you
Similar to Made Of Honor near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—