HybridTHC 20%CBD

Made Of Honor

aka Maid Of Honor

Made Of Honor, also known as Maid Of Honor, is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Snow and Bad Girl. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Made Of Honor is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Twenty 20 Genetics, the average price of Made Of Honor typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Made Of Honor’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Made Of Honor, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



