Bad Girl
Bad Girl is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GSC and The Whip. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Bad Girl is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Twenty20 Genetics, the average price of Bad Girl typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Bad Girl’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bad Girl, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
