Madzilla is an indica strain from Los Angeles that crosses King Louis XIII and OG Raskal's Fire OG. Its big bulbous colas are an array of dark green hues with bright orange pistils and a thick layer of sticky trichomes. Madzilla carries a sweet pine aroma and an earthy taste with floral undertones. The full-body indica effects calm the mind and relax sore muscles and body pains.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
5
Find Madzilla nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Madzilla nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Madzilla
Hang tight. We're looking for Madzilla nearby.