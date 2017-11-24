Mag Landrace by Ataraxia is an Iranian landrace propagated in the great state of Illinois. This heavy bud grow dense flower speckled with vivid hues of purple and orange. The strain’s aroma is a mixture of earthy spice and diesel while the effects lay into the body, helping mitigate pain, stress, and restlessness.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
118
Find Mag Landrace nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Mag Landrace nearby.
Lineage
Products with Mag Landrace
Hang tight. We're looking for Mag Landrace nearby.