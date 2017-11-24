ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Mag Landrace
Indica

4.8 118 reviews

Mag Landrace by Ataraxia is an Iranian landrace propagated in the great state of Illinois. This heavy bud grow dense flower speckled with vivid hues of purple and orange. The strain’s aroma is a mixture of earthy spice and diesel while the effects lay into the body, helping mitigate pain, stress, and restlessness. 

Effects

98 people reported 754 effects
Relaxed 72%
Euphoric 47%
Sleepy 47%
Happy 46%
Hungry 22%
Stress 44%
Pain 43%
Insomnia 31%
Depression 30%
Anxiety 24%
Dry mouth 20%
Dry eyes 9%
Anxious 1%

Reviews

118

Lineage

Strain
Mag Landrace
Strain child
Mag 91
child

