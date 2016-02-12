ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.6 28 reviews

Mai Tai Cookies

Mai Tai Cookies

Mai Tai Cookies is a CBD-rich hybrid strain bred by Terraform Genetics, who crossed Alien Orange Cookies and ACDC.  She took 1st place for “Best CBD Flower” at the 2016 High Times Cannabis Cup in Los Angeles. This hybrid is very frosty compared to most CBD strains and has a unique aroma of cherries and orange peels.  With a high that is very relaxing and yet functional, patients would typically choose this strain for pain and anxiety. Her flowers have a dense structure similar to that of Girl Scout Cookies and are ready for harvest after a flowering cycle of 50-55 days. This wonderful strain won 1st Place for Best CBD Flower at the 2016 High Times Cannabis Cup in Los Angeles and 2nd Place for Best CBD Concentrate at the 2016 High Times Concentrate Cup.

Reviews

lolnothanks
Member since 2016
This strain actually takes my pain away and makes me feel super happy. This is my must go to strain for fighting my pesky backpain
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted
micahbudd
Member since 2016
Definitely the dankest high CBD i've had. With that, it definitely has a little more kick than others I have had like Cannatonic and Harlaquin. Smells amazing, tastes great and gives a nice light buzz while leaving me feeling very functional. Nice little body buzz action. I use high CBD because I ge...
feelings
EnergeticHungryRelaxed
420Betty
Member since 2016
the best-tasting CBD strain so far!!! Wow. sweet & sour on the tongue. expansive smoke. nice, full-body relaxation with a very mild head buzz. perfect for a mellow, rainy day in or a night of Netflix. this one made me a bit too relaxed for functional daytime activities. but I love it for everythi...
feelings
EuphoricRelaxed
shadingo
Member since 2016
Citrus flavor indeed. Definitely a must try. Once you inhale it will feel like you have oranges in your mouth. Orange, purple and green buds. Relaxing! (Especially with good company!) 🌳
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
BaronOfBud
Member since 2015
Frostiest CBD in the game! Reeks of cherries and oranges, super calming hybrid high with CBD effects calming and soothing the body. 🍹🍪
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Photos

Lineage

ACDC
Mai Tai Cookies

New Strains Alert: Mai Tai Cookies, Purple Tangie, Sputnik, Go Time, and More
Most popular in