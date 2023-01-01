Killer Bees
Killer Bees is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between (Malawi Gold x NL Haze F2) and Moonbow. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Killer Bees is a buzzworthy strain known for its uplifting and energetic effects. It's a great choice for experienced cannabis consumers looking for a stimulating experience. With a THC content averaging around 20%, Killer Bees packs a potent punch, making it ideal for those seeking a strong and euphoric high. Leafly customers report that Killer Bees' effects include feeling creative, happy, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Killer Bees when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and stress. Its sativa-dominant genetics can provide a much-needed energy boost and mood elevation. Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Killer Bees features flavors like sweet tropical fruit, hints of spice, and a touch of earthiness. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene, contributing to its uplifting and mood-enhancing properties. The average price of Killer Bees typically ranges from $12 to $18 per gram, reflecting its potency and quality. Killer Bees is a strain that lives up to its name, delivering a buzzing, uplifting experience that's perfect for those in search of creative inspiration and motivation. If you've had the pleasure of trying Killer Bees, please share your insights by leaving a strain review
