ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Alien Rift
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Alien Rift

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Indica

4.5 47 reviews

Alien Rift

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Pine
Peppery

Calculated from 8 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 47 reviews

Alien Rift
  • Herbal
  • Pine
  • Peppery

Bred by Ocean Grown Seeds, Alien Rift crosses Alien Abduction, Alien Dawg ("Ether" cut), and Alien OG, and it was specifically backcrossed for better hash production. Alien Rift is certain to please the senses, with a tart scent of lemon and spice, and buds dense with trichomes. With that much extraterrestrial activity, this strain is out of this world! Use Alien Rift’s laid-back effects to curb stress and manage physical pain. 

Effects

Show all

38 people reported 368 effects
Relaxed 81%
Happy 71%
Euphoric 57%
Hungry 44%
Uplifted 42%
Stress 50%
Anxiety 39%
Depression 34%
Pain 34%
Insomnia 31%
Dry mouth 15%
Anxious 7%
Dry eyes 7%
Paranoid 7%
Dizzy 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

47

more reviews
write a review

Find Alien Rift nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Alien Rift nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Pine Tar Kush
Pine Tar Kush
More arousingLeafly flower for Head Cheese
Head Cheese
More creativeLeafly flower for Pineapple Chunk
Pineapple Chunk
More linaloolLeafly flower for Hellfire OG
Hellfire OG
More arousingLeafly flower for Albert Walker
Albert Walker
More caryophylleneLeafly flower for Sour Banana Sherbet
Sour Banana Sherbet
More energeticLeafly flower for Cherry Pie
Cherry Pie
More arousingLeafly flower for Royal Kush
Royal Kush
More ocimene
search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Alien Rift
User uploaded image of Alien Rift
User uploaded image of Alien Rift

Lineage

First strain parent
Alien Dawg
parent
Second strain parent
Alien OG
parent
Strain
Alien Rift
Strain child
Jawa Pie
child

Products with Alien Rift

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Alien Rift nearby.

Most popular in