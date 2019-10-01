ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Mandarin Jack
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Mandarin Jack
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

5 1 reviews

Mandarin Jack

Mandarin Jack

Ethos Genetics crossed the award-winning Jack Herer with Mandarin Sunset to get Mandarin Jack, a variable cross that produces an array of quality flowers. Most phenotypes lean toward Mandarin Sunset and have a more physical body high, but some take on Jack Herer’s sativa-like bud structure. Phenos vary in smell from tasty bubblegum to gassy fuel, but whichever pheno you get your hands on, Mandarin Jack is always a treat.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

1

Show all

Avatar for IneffableDeath
Member since 2019
definitely a strong Sativa-Leaning strain with an awesome creeper effect. a perfect smoke for conversation by a stunning sunset. slightly scatter brained feeling in larger amounts. mentally relaxing, cerebrally stimulating while soothing at the same time. great for movies and munchies. find some at ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHungryRelaxed
write a review

Find Mandarin Jack nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Mandarin Jack nearby.

Products with Mandarin Jack

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Mandarin Jack nearby.

Most popular in