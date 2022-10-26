Mango Mintality
The weed strain Mango Mintality is from the top-selling Kush Mints family bred by Seed Junky Genetics. Oakland clone seller Purple City Genetics crosses a Gush Mints with a Mango Haze to create this sativa hybrid with hints of mint and mango. Mango Mintality is a Leafly top 12 strain of the 2022 harvest.
