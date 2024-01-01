Mango Madness
Mango Madness is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mango Mintality and Platinum. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Mango Madness is 27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by In House Genetics, the average price of Mango Madness typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Mango Madness’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mango Madness, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Mango MadnessOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Mango Madness products near you
Similar to Mango Madness near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—