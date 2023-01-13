Mango Skunk
Mango Skunk effects are mostly calming.
Mango Skunk potency is higher THC than average.
Mango Skunk is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Jack Herer and Skunk 1. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel tingly, relaxed, and hungry. Mango Skunk has 18% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Mango Skunk, before let us know! Leave a review.
Mango Skunk strain effects
Mango Skunk strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 20% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
