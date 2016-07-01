ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.5 8 reviews

Manitoba Poison

Manitoba Poison is a 50/50 hybrid with heavy indica properties that vastly outweigh its sativa counterpart. Its effects arrive instantaneously, delivering deep relaxation that easily converts to a good night’s sleep. The rounded, purple-fringed buds are wreathed in dark jade leaves and have a fresh, woody aroma that carries through until the exhale. Bred by Great White North from unnamed African varieties, Manitoba Poison thrives outdoors in temperate northern climates and grows about 4 feet tall.

Reviews

8

Wow! Is all I can say about this strain. Smooth , yet quick relaxation hit my joints and head. Goodnights sleep comes as well!
CreativeEuphoricFocusedRelaxedSleepy
This Strain gave me the best head change I've had in awhile. Plus, the high wasn't overwhelming to where I was dumbfounded. Surprisingly it made me wanna get up and get stuff done.... I highly recommend the Manitoba Poison Strain anytime I wanna get things taken care of.
EnergeticGigglyHappyUplifted
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Manitoba Poison hits smooth off a pipe, joint or bong. I recommend that you try to get your hands on this strain if you can and test it out.
HappyRelaxed
Photos

Lineage

African
