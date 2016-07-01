Manitoba Poison is a 50/50 hybrid with heavy indica properties that vastly outweigh its sativa counterpart. Its effects arrive instantaneously, delivering deep relaxation that easily converts to a good night’s sleep. The rounded, purple-fringed buds are wreathed in dark jade leaves and have a fresh, woody aroma that carries through until the exhale. Bred by Great White North from unnamed African varieties, Manitoba Poison thrives outdoors in temperate northern climates and grows about 4 feet tall.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
8
Stuieee
BlowingTrees
warren.dyer
Eric420
Barney98
Find Manitoba Poison nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Manitoba Poison nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Manitoba Poison
Hang tight. We're looking for Manitoba Poison nearby.