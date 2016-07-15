Martian Candy (also known as Martian Candy OG) is a indica-dominant hybrid with an aroma that is out of this world. This strain smells rich with herbaceous notes and just a hint of eucalyptus. It leans heavily on the body, lowering the eyes immediately after the first puff. Its strong body buzz expands gradually, relaxing the limbs to the point of sedation with continued use. Martian Candy is ideal for patients suffering from stress, anxiety, PTSD, and nausea.