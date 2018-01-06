ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4 2 reviews

Martian Muffins

Martian Muffins

Martian Muffins by Jahnetics is a heavy indica with famous parents. Created by crossing GSC and Romulan, this glittering, multi-faceted bud offers strong bag appeal and even stronger effects. The strain’s quick onset and deeply relaxing effects make it well-suited for consumers suffering from stress and anxiety. Be aware of this strain’s strong sedating qualities, especially when enjoyed in large amounts.  

very seddative when smoked in large amounts. If you come across this out of space strain i highly recommend to get it.
Martian Muffins was a nice find for me. Fruity smell and smooth on the inhail. Orange and purple hairs with many beautiful crystals. This strain really relaxes me and takes that "end of the work day" edge off. I wasn't couch locked, felt good vibes, anxiety free, talkative. I noticed my eyes were mo...
Lineage

First strain parent
Romulan
parent
Second strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
Martian Muffins

