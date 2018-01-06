Martian Muffins by Jahnetics is a heavy indica with famous parents. Created by crossing GSC and Romulan, this glittering, multi-faceted bud offers strong bag appeal and even stronger effects. The strain’s quick onset and deeply relaxing effects make it well-suited for consumers suffering from stress and anxiety. Be aware of this strain’s strong sedating qualities, especially when enjoyed in large amounts.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
2
Find Martian Muffins nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Martian Muffins nearby.
Lineage
Products with Martian Muffins
Hang tight. We're looking for Martian Muffins nearby.