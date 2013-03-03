ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Mau-Mau

Mau-Mau is a hybrid from Irie Vibe Seeds that crosses an indica-dominant Blockhead female with a Killer Queen male. The strain was named as a tribute to a street artist from the UK with the same name, and after experiencing the buds himself, Mau-Mau decided to design the original packaging for the seeds. This hybrid is sturdy and easy to grow, finishing in 8 to 9 weeks.

Lineage

Blockhead
Killer Queen
Mau-Mau
Krakatoa
