Hybrid

4.8 8 reviews

Maui Pineapple Chunk is a 50/50 hybrid bred by Pua Mana 1st Hawaiian Pakalōlō Seed Bank, who crossed Pineapple Chunk with their Nāhiku Maui Wowie to create this balanced Hawaiian strain. Sweet and sour tropical flavors reminiscent of this strain’s homeland deliver you to a calm, uplifted mindset far away from stress.

Avatar for PuaManaPakalolo
Member since 2015
Maui Pineapple Chunk We bred our finest Maui Wowie Hawaiian Landrace genetics straight outta Lower Nāhiku Maui with out juciest, chunkiest, gooey skunk funk Pineapple Chunk 2009 Indica Cup Champion, to create a wonderful new Pakalōlō strain truly made in Paradise: Maui Pineapple Chunk A g...
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for agingboomer
Member since 2016
Yet another review of this under appreciated and widely unavailable strain. In 2018, I have enjoyed almost a full ounce of this strain and will continue to purchase it as long as it is available. It is simply better than ANY OTHER domestic strain. This strain is categorized as a hybrid but it is a ...
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for agingboomer
Member since 2016
Recently obtained a 1/4 OZ of Oregon grown Maui Pineapple Chunk. In general, I always prefer Sativa strains, especially the Hawaiian island varieties. This strain is a cross between Maui Wowie and Pineapple Chunk was grown in Oregon. After repeated smoke sessions, my highest compliments to the nativ...
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Mismelodie67
Member since 2015
Can't wait to see if its pineapple
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHungry
Lineage

First strain parent
Pineapple Chunk
parent
Second strain parent
Maui Wowie
parent
Strain
Maui Pineapple Chunk

